2022 Volkswagen Taos Preview

I guess I may as well get this out of the way right up front: it wasn’t easy for me to be interested in the Volkswagen Taos. That’s not because there was anything wrong with it, quite the opposite, really. It’s that you don’t really pay attention to things that just work, like fire hydrants or trash cans or light switches. When they’re done right, they’re almost invisible. I’m not saying the Taos is invisible, but I am saying that it is very much a product of what studies must show is what people who buy cars right now want. That’s good for VW, good for lots of car buyers, and a snoozefest for me. But that last part doesn’t really matter to anyone.