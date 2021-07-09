Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

2022 Volkswagen Taos Preview

By Kyle Edward
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The race for new crossovers and SUVs isn't likely to slow down any time soon and one of the newest entries is from VW as they recently unveiled their brand-new Taos crossover. The newcomer is being marketed as the smaller version of the Tiguan and is aimed at providing crossover consumers a subcompact. Despite its relatively tight dimensions, the 2022 Taos has received a great response from American consumers and critics alike thanks to its athletic exterior and solid built quality which is what people have come to expect from Volkswagen.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

248K+
Followers
59K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Interior Design#Luggage#Race#Tiguan#American#Mbq#Android Auto#Multiphone#Dsg#Vw Taos#S Se Sel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Cars
News Break
Home & Garden
Related
CarsAutoweek.com

Volkswagen Introduces Squareback, Fastback for 1966

When Volkswagen began building the 1938 KdF-Wagen in the wreckage of the British Occupation Zone of Germany immediately after the end of World War II, the Beetle (as we came to know it) was born. A Volkswagen van and a sports car appeared later, but it took until the 1966 model year for the fastback and wagon Beetle cousins to arrive in North America. Here's a magazine advertisement for those cars, the Fastback and Squareback.
CarsScranton Times

VW covers the crossover bases with all-new Taos

Volkswagen might have gotten out of the small-SUV gate a tad too soon with the first-generation Tiguan. The little crossover certainly looked the part of a sport-ute, thanks to a two-box profile and increased ground clearance. But cramped cargo capacity made it more of a Golf-on-stilts than a practical means of transportation for a family of four.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Volkswagen to focus further on digital, services

Hanover, Germany — German carmaker Volkswagen is due to present a new group strategy on Tuesday, amid expectations that its "New Auto" concept will sharpen the company's focus on the key issues of digitalization and services. Europe's largest automotive group has already planned investments worth double-digit billion figures to expand...
CarsJalopnik

The 2022 VW Taos Is Like Market Research In Vehicular Form

I guess I may as well get this out of the way right up front: it wasn’t easy for me to be interested in the Volkswagen Taos. That’s not because there was anything wrong with it, quite the opposite, really. It’s that you don’t really pay attention to things that just work, like fire hydrants or trash cans or light switches. When they’re done right, they’re almost invisible. I’m not saying the Taos is invisible, but I am saying that it is very much a product of what studies must show is what people who buy cars right now want. That’s good for VW, good for lots of car buyers, and a snoozefest for me. But that last part doesn’t really matter to anyone.
Cypress, TXABC13 Houston

Are Volkswagen Models Reliable? Volkswagen Cypress Spills the Beans

A common misconception about Volkswagen models is that they are expensive to maintain and to repair. Most people know that VW cars are known for performance, power, and thrill-to-drive, so where did the assumption that Volkswagen models are costly to maintain come from?. One reason is that in the early...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Best Look Yet At The Volkswagen ID.Buzz

Originally revealed as a concept in 2017, the 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz is set to revive the iconic VW Bus as an electric vehicle for a modern era. Thus far, the ID.Buzz has faced major delays and in spy shots, it's been covered by heavy camouflage to resemble a gas-powered T6 transporter. Anyone who saw these previous spy shots may be disappointed, thinking VW has ditched the retro styling first seen on the concept. But we knew the T6 bodywork was just a disguise and today we are happy to reveal a better idea of what the production ID.Buzz will look like.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 314: Tesla Model 3 Regains CR Top Pick Status; Driving the 2022 Volkswagen Taos

Main theme: We discuss how the Tesla Model 3 regained its status as a Consumer Reports Top Pick after independent tests proved the effectiveness of its new camera-based automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning systems. We also give our first impressions of the new Volkswagen Taos SUV, driving both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations.
BusinessCAR AND DRIVER

Volkswagen Reportedly Seeking Co-Investor in Electrify America

Volkswagen is shopping Electrify America to potential investors, searching to inject around $1 billion to the company, according to Reuters. Electrify America is one of the main EV charging networks, competing with ChargePoint and Tesla's exclusive Superchargers, and says it will have stations in 45 states by 2022. Electrify America...
Businessinsideevs.com

Third Volkswagen Gigafactory To Be Built In Spain

By the way of announcing the NEW AUTO strategy through 2030, the Volkswagen Group has revealed also a third potential gigafactory investment in Europe. The company would like to establish (together with partners) a total of six lithium-ion battery cell plants in Europe with a total output of about 240 GWh annually, which means 40 GWh per plant on average.
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Review: Simplicity Is Key

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 13.0/10.5/11.8. Starting Price (USD): $27,345 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $38,625 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $40,210 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $45,970 (inc. dest.) If you were to search for a carmaker that embodies that philosophy, it would probably be Toyota. And if you want...
Buying CarsPosted by
DFW Community News

How Big is the Lexus RX Cargo Space

I had the opportunity to drive the 2021 Lexus RX 350 SUV recently. This is a luxury SUV in a class all its own. It is definitely an upgrade of the older RX models. I enjoyed the technology, the styling, the safety suite, and the power. Lexus RX Cargo Space.
Buying Carstorquenews.com

Subaru’s Hidden Gem And Why Nobody Is Buying It

The Subaru Impreza is overlooked, but it's one of the best compact cars for 2022. Check out why compact car shoppers ignore it. The 2022 Subaru Impreza is coming soon, and the current model is the most overlooked in Subaru of America's (SOA) lineup. Subaru announced Impreza sales for June. The Impreza is the worst-performing nameplate of any Subaru carline except for the BRZ, nearly sold out before the next-generation sports car arrives.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Becomes Perfect Off-Road Camper

The humble van doesn't get nearly enough recognition. Back in the 1970s, US van fans were modifying these vehicles beyond recognition, but the craze soon died down. Fast forward to 2021, and it seems like the van is making a big comeback. With the Covid-19 pandemic still far from over,...
CarsTop Speed

2021 Ram 1500 TRX - Driven

In 2020, Ram unveiled the 1500 TRX as a performance off-road pickup truck to take on the F-150 Raptor. The truck looks butch, feels plush inside the cabin, and features a supercharged V-8 engine that makes over 700 horses. Ram offers the 1500 TRX in just one body style -...
Buying Carsbubblelife.com

Kia Sorento: Upgraded Experience at a Gentle Price Point

Beautifully Configured, the 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD just might be your next favorite mid-size SUV. Following Kia’s upgraded design and technology theory, the 2021 Kia Sorento X-Line AWD is gorgeously outfitted for the modern family and urbanite that desires flexible space and creature comforts. Priced as seen at just over $42,000, and the mid-size SUV is designed to easily fit 6 with mid-row captain’s chairs and a third row, 60/40 folding bench, this one is mom-approved and absolutely envy inducing.
Spartanburg, SCgreenville.com

BMW Announces the 2022 BMW X5 Black Vermilion Edition

BMW is proud to announce the limited-edition BMW X5 Black Vermilion for model year 2022. This exclusive X5 xDrive40i combines the already high level of performance, comfort and luxury found in every Spartanburg, South Carolina-built X5 Sports Activity Vehicle with an unmistakably striking and aggressive exterior design and edition-exclusive equipment and details.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Elantra N Vs. Honda Civic Si: Sports Sedan Showdown

Hyundai introduced its all-new Elantra N this week, a sports sedan with angular styling, loads of handling upgrades, and lots of go to match the show. The timing is good because Volkswagen's latest Jetta GLI hasn't arrived yet, not has Honda's hotly-anticipated Civic Si. It may seem a little unfair to compare the current Civic Si to the Elantra N, but the spritely little Honda is still one of our favorite daily driver toys and one of the best ways to get into a fun car that won't break the bank. While we patiently wait for the new model, let's see how the current one compares.
Indiana Statetorquenews.com

New Subaru Outback Customers Are In Luck - Other Models Have To Wait

The 2022 Subaru Outback is arriving now, but other new models are coming slowly. See what is happening at Subaru of America and how it affects new car shoppers. If you are looking for a 2021 or 2022 Subaru Outback, you are in luck. Subaru of America (SOA) seems to have a good supply of the Outback midsize SUV, but other models like Forester and Crosstrek are in limited supply. Subaru announced June sales, and the report is dismal except for the Outback.
CarsFinger Lakes Times

Roadshow: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness stands tall

If you're a Subaru fan of a certain age, you'll remember when the Outback was the Legacy wagon's slightly ruggeder, taller flavor. Now, almost 20 years later, you can't even buy a Legacy wagon in the U.S.: The Outback pulled half an Oedipus and killed its father with its own popularity. And so it's time to welcome an even taller vehicle to stake its claim as the king of Subaru wagons. It's called the Subaru Outback Wilderness, and though it may look a bit awkward perched 0.8 inches taller than its brethren, it has the rugged looks, moves and features to make it a real candidate -- even if you never cross a trail more rugged than one to the shops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy