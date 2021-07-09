2022 Volkswagen Taos Preview
The race for new crossovers and SUVs isn't likely to slow down any time soon and one of the newest entries is from VW as they recently unveiled their brand-new Taos crossover. The newcomer is being marketed as the smaller version of the Tiguan and is aimed at providing crossover consumers a subcompact. Despite its relatively tight dimensions, the 2022 Taos has received a great response from American consumers and critics alike thanks to its athletic exterior and solid built quality which is what people have come to expect from Volkswagen.www.forbes.com
