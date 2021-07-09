Cancel
TV Series

Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 9th July 2021

By DarkUFO
spoilertv.com
 10 days ago

Scoop on Stargirl, Virgin River, Animal Kingdom, Walker, The Rookie, Leverage and More!

www.spoilertv.com

#Tvline
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV Series

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of July 11

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the Vcr… however it is you roll.
TV & Videos

NBC Announces Fall 2021 Premiere Dates

10:30 p.m. Family Game Fight! (Series premiere; date previously announced) 10 p.m. The Wall (Time slot premiere) 9 p.m. Family Game Fight! (Time slot premiere) 8 p.m. The Voice (Season 21 premiere) 10 p.m. Ordinary Joe (Series premiere) TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21. 10 p.m. New Amsterdam (Season 4 premiere) WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER...
TV Series

Fantasy Island - BTS Making Of - Welcome To The New Fantasy Island - Press Release

TRAVEL TO "FANTASY ISLAND" ON THE ALL-NEW SNEAK PEEK SPECIAL "WELCOME TO THE NEW FANTASY ISLAND" SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, ON FOX. FANTASY ISLAND Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 10, on FOX!. Travel to FANTASY ISLAND for an exciting, behind-the-scenes look at the all-new version of the classic show premiering this month on FOX. Shot entirely on the lush island of Puerto Rico, the half-hour special will explore how the iconic series was re-imagined with new characters and visitors (and the celebrities playing them!), while offering viewers a front-row seat to the making of an exclusive scene from the pilot. Don't miss WELCOME TO THE NEW FANTASY ISLAND, airing Sunday, Aug. 8 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2201) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV Series

Gossip Girl - Episode 1.04 - Fire Walks With Z - Press Release

Zoya’s (Whitney Peak) attempts to avoid her birthday are no match for Luna (Zion Moreno) and Monet’s (Savannah Lee Smith) warpath. While Julien (Jordan Alexander) escalates tensions, Nick (Johnathan Fernandez) and Davis (Luke Kirby) put down their arms. Bad news sends Max (Thomas Doherty) on a bender, Audrey (Emily Alyn Lind) levels with Aki (Evan Mock), and Kate (Tavi Gevinson) gets an exciting opportunity.
TV Series

iCarly - Episode 1.07 - iNeed Space - Press Release

Ep 107: iNeed Space (Airdate 7/15/21) Carly and Harper’s search for a better workspace leads them to a private women’s club where the leader is charismatic and demanding. Freddie enrolls Millicent in the Sunshine Girls, but she instead mobilizes the kids into workers for her cupcake empire. Written by Franchesca...
TV Series

See the cast of Virgin River and their real-life partners

A brand new season of Virgin River has landed on Netflix and viewers haven't wasted any time getting stuck in! The feel-good drama follows 30-something Melinda 'Mel' Monroe, who answers an ad to work as a nurse in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh following a tumultuous few years.
TV Series

Reservation Dogs - Episode 1.01 - 1.02 - Press Release + Season Promo

One year after the death of their friend, four Native teens commit crimes to fund their efforts to leave their home in rural Oklahoma. Written by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi; Directed by Sterlin Harjo. NDN Clinic. 102 8/9/2021. A new crew threatens the Reservation Dogs while they try and...
TV Series

Animal Kingdom season 5 spoilers: Tying up Smurf loose ends

Season 5 is poised to premiere on TNT in just one week! Isn’t it easy to be excited for it at this point?. By far, this is the longest wait that we’ve ever had to check out the series — it’s been over two years now since season 4 premiered, and we know already that there are a number of things that have changed in terms of the story. Take, for example, the oh-so-simple fact that Smurf is dead. This singular event is going to cast an extremely wide shadow over everything else in this world and ultimately, it’s impossible for it not to.
TV Series

Watch Animal Kingdom Online: Season 5 Episode 2

On Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 2, Pope handled Smurf's remains, leading to a big reveal about his past. Meanwhile, Craig and Renn balanced their old lives with being new parents. Elsewhere, J found a job through an old contact, but was there an ulterior motive at play with how...
TV Series

ANIMAL KINGDOM: Season 5, Episode 3: Free Ride TV Show Trailer [TNT]

The CW‘s Animal Kingdom: Season 5, Episode 3: Free Ride TV show trailer has been released. Animal Kingdom: Season 5 stars Shawn Hatosy, Jake Weary, Finn Cole, Emily Deschanel, Ben Robson, Christina Ochoa, Jon Beavers, Scarlett Abinante, Houston Towe, and Leila George. Season Plot Synopsis. Animal Kingdom: Season 5’s plot...
TV Series

Charmed - Season 3 - [SPOILER] to Exit

Madeleine Mantock, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since the reboot premiered in 2018, will not be returning, TVLine has learned exclusively. “Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock tells TVLine in an exclusive statement. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”
TV Series

Animal Kingdom (Season 5 Episode 3) “Freeride”, trailer, release date

“Freeride” is the third episode of the fifth season of Animal Kingdom. Startattle.com – Animal Kingdom | TNT. Animal Kingdom (Season 5 Episode 3) “Freeride”, trailer, release date. Animal Kingdom Season 5 Episode 3. Animal Kingdom is an American drama television series developed by Jonathan Lisco. It is inspired by...
TV Shows

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
TV Series

Netflix cancels four shows - and fans are seriously disappointed

Netflix has cancelled four of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren’t happy! The streaming service has confirmed that Kevin James’ The Crew. Mr Iglesias, Bonding and Katherine McPhee’s Country Comfort. Speaking about the cancellation of Creature Comfort, which followed an aspiring country singer who takes on...
TV Series
BGR.com

NBC canceled the top show on Netflix, but it might get a movie finale

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...
TV Series

8 Shows Like Good Witch You Should Watch Now That It's Ending

Sad news for all the good witches out there: Good Witch, which finally returned for its seventh season after a long hiatus, will end with its current seventh season. Hallmark's series about a mother-daughter witch duo living in a quirky small town has comforted us for years, and we're going to miss our magical catch-ups with Cassie (Catherine Bell) and Grace (Bailee Madison). The series finale will premiere on July 25, and if you're already trying to figure out what to watch next, you can always entertain yourself with more shows about witches, cute towns, and powerful women.

