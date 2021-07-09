Latest from TVLine - Various Shows - 9th July 2021

Season 5 is poised to premiere on TNT in just one week! Isn’t it easy to be excited for it at this point?. By far, this is the longest wait that we’ve ever had to check out the series — it’s been over two years now since season 4 premiered, and we know already that there are a number of things that have changed in terms of the story. Take, for example, the oh-so-simple fact that Smurf is dead. This singular event is going to cast an extremely wide shadow over everything else in this world and ultimately, it’s impossible for it not to.