Twitter couldn’t believe Italy’s win over England in the final of the 2020 Euros that came down to penalty kicks. The final match of the 2020 Euros was decided on Sunday, and although it took 30 minutes of extra time and penalty kicks, we finally have a champion. After falling behind 1-0 in the second minute, Italy stormed back with a second-half goal from Leonard Bonucci in the 67th minute to tie things up, ultimately beating England on PKs to win the tournament.