Study Shows Fitness Trackers Can Track Long-COVID Symptoms

By Josh Centers
Tidbits
 14 days ago

A year ago, we reported that the Scripps Research DETECT study showed early promise in using fitness trackers to identify early COVID-19 symptoms (see “Wearables Like the Apple Watch Show Promise in Detecting COVID-19 Infections,” 3 June 2020). We now have an update from the study that corroborates those early studies and indicates that fitness tracker data can help chart the progression of the disease, long-lasting symptoms, and a patient’s recovery. Sometimes those recoveries aren’t quick. As many as a quarter of those who have had COVID-19 report suffering from symptoms long after the initial recovery, like brain fog, chest pain, depression, headaches, heart palpitations, and shortness of breath, collectively dubbed “long COVID.” The study found:

