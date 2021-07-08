Why is everyone so obsessed with getting a First? It’s unhealthy af

There are nearly 130,000 mentions of #skinbarrier on Instagram, over 44 million views of the hashtag on TikTok, and Google search terms related to the topic have increased 72 percent in the past year alone. But how and why has the skin barrier become the latest trending buzzword to take over our social media feeds? According to dermatologist Dr. Sonia Khorana, this has to do with changes in consumer behaviour in recent years. “We’ve seen lots of new resurfacing products launched onto the market that are advertised for daily use,” Dr. Khorana says. “I’ve seen clients use exfoliating acids twice daily, attempting at-home peels and microneedling. And a lot of people are now adding prescription retinoids to their routines on top of these,” she adds. “People want immediate results, but this level of exfoliation can be very damaging to skin.”