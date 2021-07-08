Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Why is everyone so obsessed with getting a First? It’s unhealthy af

By larabryant
The Tab
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs university ends for the year and an exciting, fun-filled summer lies ahead (at least we can pray for one), it is time to look back at some of the debatably toxic traits we’ve adopted throughout the year and should ditch before the next one. That’s right, time to cleanse your souls people.

thetab.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Textbook#Mental Health#Uni#Burnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
TechnologyThe Tab

Online lectures are actually a really good idea and I’m glad they’re sticking around

It’s 08:45am on a Monday morning. You’re hanging out your arse because a chilled pub quiz spiralled into a VK-fuelled night out that culminated with a depressing kebab at 5am. And now you’ve got 15 minutes to get into uni just to sweat through an hour of a lecturer reading words nicked from a book they defo didn’t write. What if this didn’t have to happen? What if we lived in a world where lectures were online and recorded. Oh, wait. We do. I’m here to tell you why that’s a really good thing.
Behind Viral VideosHypebae

Here's Why Everyone on TikTok Is Talking About the Skin Barrier

There are nearly 130,000 mentions of #skinbarrier on Instagram, over 44 million views of the hashtag on TikTok, and Google search terms related to the topic have increased 72 percent in the past year alone. But how and why has the skin barrier become the latest trending buzzword to take over our social media feeds? According to dermatologist Dr. Sonia Khorana, this has to do with changes in consumer behaviour in recent years. “We’ve seen lots of new resurfacing products launched onto the market that are advertised for daily use,” Dr. Khorana says. “I’ve seen clients use exfoliating acids twice daily, attempting at-home peels and microneedling. And a lot of people are now adding prescription retinoids to their routines on top of these,” she adds. “People want immediate results, but this level of exfoliation can be very damaging to skin.”
TV SeriesThe Guardian

‘You can root for the bad guys’: why are we so obsessed with heists?

The best true crime media splits the difference between reportage and entertainment, presenting the details of a case in such a way that the mounting suspense produces the same rush as an afternoon at the movies. In their new Netflix miniseries Heist, the directors Derek Doneen and Martin Desmond Roe set out to go one step further, and rendered a few law-breaking anecdotes so outlandish that they sound like multiplex thrillers in that exact style.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Are Obsessive Thoughts a Symptom of a Mental Health Condition?

While most of us have intrusive thoughts from time to time, obsessive thoughts are more intense. They may cause a great deal of distress and can affect many aspects of your life. There’s that thought again. You can’t stop thinking about whether or not you locked the front door, and...
Mental HealthEvening Star

Write your feelings on paper

Change is a guaranteed part of life. It’s something everyone experiences — good or bad. Sometimes change happens in a big way when we aren’t expecting it and can make navigating our path forward difficult. According to Mental Health America, by providing yourself with tools for processing change, you can...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

20 Habits to Clear Negativity Out of Your Life for Good

The world around you is hostile. If you turn on the news, pick up a newspaper, or scroll social media, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with all the disturbing events. How can you clear negativity in a world where it’s become a new normal?. If you want to keep your...
EntertainmentRaindance

3 Tips for Surviving a Stressful Film Production

Being on a film set can be stressful. Production is a rigorous process, with long shoots and extensive workdays being an easy cause for pressure and tension. This is why it’s a good idea to do everything you can to manage your stress and stay calm and healthy. If you want to advance your career, then earning a reputation of staying calm and maintaining peak performance can help you gain an edge for the next big job opportunity.
Fitnessmarksdailyapple.com

Ask a Health Coach: No Time for Self-Care?

Hey folks! In this week’s Ask a Health Coach, Erin is answering your questions about eating primally on the road, what to do when you feel like you’re forcing yourself to exercise, and the role coherent breathing plays in reducing anxiety. Got a question for Erin? Post it below or over in our Mark’s Daily Apple Facebook group.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This is about the most disgusting thing I’ve seen’: People are horrified by interracial couple’s slavery-inspired wedding photoshoot

An engaged interracial couple did a pre-wedding shoot inspired by slavery. And as could be predicted, Black Twitter and TikTok had significant questions, answers, and all the memes. The shocking photos were initially posted to Instagram, though it is unclear who they belong to as the handle and other indicators...
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: Our grown-up adopted daughter doesn’t want to see us any more

“When we adopted our daughter, 18 years ago, we thought it would be the most wonderful thing in the world. We knew she’d been through difficult times – she was eight when she came to us – but I know we didn’t appreciate just what we were letting ourselves in for. We now believe she had been abused in some way, although we weren’t told that at the time.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Has to Decide Between 2 Men Whom to Wed

A woman got involved in an entangled relationship with two men. She was then faced with the challenging decision of choosing who to marry between both suitors. The first young man was about 4 foot 5 inches tall and owned a very successful business. He was the owner of a famous local store that dealt in fruits and vegetables.

Comments / 0

Community Policy