Just to say...

Thanks to all who have welcomed me to your community. I've been a long time lurker here , well over a year and you guys cheer me up sometimes. I love the banter you all have and looking forward to joining in , aswell as making me laugh I've also seen some sad times on here , especially with the Tomselleck situation , When I read what Taiter and others wrote about him it nearly brought me to tears and I'd never spoke to the guy but I know he was well liked and respected. I regret not joining sooner so I could've at least introduced myself.