Iranian-backed Iraqi militias launched several rocket and drone barrages on facilities hosting American forces in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, just nine days after deadly United States airstrikes on the armed groups that were meant to deter such attacks.US and local media outlets reported attacks on the Ain al-Assad airbase in western Iraq, another facility in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil overnight and another attack on an oil field where American forces are positioned in northeast Syria.At least two people suffered minor injuries after 14 rockets struck the massive military base at Ain al-Assad shortly after noon local time,...