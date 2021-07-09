Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

MarketBeat Ranks Stocks with Most Insider Buying in June 2021

Houston Chronicle
 10 days ago

MarketBeat, a leading source for stock market data and research tools, has published a monthly list ranking The 10 Stocks with the Most Insider Buying in June 2021. An insider trade occurs when a company executive or individual who has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company’s stock. The level of stock that insiders are buying is a potential indicator of the stock’s future performance. The MarketBeat editorial team compiled the 10 stocks with the most insider trading by utilizing the company’s Stocks with the Most Insider Buying Report.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dustin Moskovitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insider Trading#Biotechnology#Faii#Spac#Iii#Naut#Talkspace#Hec Director#Amerco#Uhal#Bright Health Group#Bhg#Ipo#Crct#Abdiel Capital Management#Cxm#Doximity#Docs#Fintech Acquisition Corp#Ftcv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Data
News Break
Biology
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,451 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Other institutional investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Robert Michael Floyd bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $14,060.00. Shares of Progyny stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The business...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Buying: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires C$29,000.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,615,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,506.80.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Buys £4,800 in Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider Sally Cabrini bought 15,000 shares of Appreciate Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($6,271.23). Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 0.8% of Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Insider Buys £49,000 in Stock

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) insider Graeme Bissett purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81). CLX stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “. Shares of NCSM opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $331,000 in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Other institutional...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stephane Bancel Sells 19,000 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $4,601,610.00. Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,289 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 273,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,289 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $46,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock Price Up 3.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.54. Approximately 1,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,109,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Comments / 0

Community Policy