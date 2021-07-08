Cancel
Coal output in US seen rising most since 1990 on global demand

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surging, post-pandemic U.S. economy is driving an unexpected boom in coal, the latest sign that demand for the dirtiest fossil fuel remains resilient. American coal production this year will swell 15% to meet stronger demand for electricity at home and abroad, according to the U.S. Energy Department’s July outlook. That would be the most since at least 1990 and nearly double the 8% increase projected in May, when the economic rebound was still in earlier stages of recovery.

