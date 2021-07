The X Games are back and headed to where it all started. California is synonymous with action sports, whether you’re talking skateboarding, BMX, or motocross, and more. It makes sense that, after a year like we’ve had, that the X Games would go back to their roots and hold the 2021 contest in SoCal. The action gets underway July 14-18 on the ESPN app, ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC.