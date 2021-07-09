Cancel
UK economy grew by slower-than expected 0.8% in May - ONS

By Reuters Staff
LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s economy grew by a slower-than expected 0.8% in May from April, official data showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 1.5% in gross domestic product.

The figure for May from the Office for National Statistics was lower than April’s 2.0% growth when restrictions eased for non-essential retailers, hairdressers and pubs and restaurants that could serve customers outside. But it was faster than typical pre-pandemic, month-on-month rises in GDP. (Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken)

