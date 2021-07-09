West Boylston's Ari's Tavern not reopening; liquor license to be returned to town

WEST BOYLSTON – Ari’s Tavern isn’t reopening. And the restaurant’s liquor license will be returned to the town. Arianna Saarinen and Richard Gallant had gotten the all alcoholic pouring license for the 171 West Boylston St. restaurant in February 2019. They then worked on preparing to open the former restaurant location, which had various names over the years, from Beaman Tavern to Finders’ Pub and finally McCormick & Mortell’s.