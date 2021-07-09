Ask Ethan: Is There A Hidden Quantum Reality Underlying What We Observe?

Developing quantum technologies requires the control and understanding of the non-equilibrium dynamics of quantum information in many-body systems. Local information propagates in the system by creating complex correlations known as information scrambling, as this process prevents extracting the information from local measurements. In this work, we develop a model adapted from solid-state NMR methods, to quantify the information scrambling. The scrambling is measured via time reversal Loschmidt Echoes (LE) and Multiple Quantum Coherences experiments that intrinsically contain imperfections. Considering these imperfections, we derive expressions for Out-of-Time-Order Correlations (OTOC) to quantify the observable information scrambling based on measuring the number of active spins where the information was spread. Based on the OTOC expressions, decoherence effects arise naturally by the effects of the non-reverted terms in the LE experiment inducing localization of the measurable degree of information scrambling. These effects define a localization cluster size for the observable number of active spins that determines a dynamical equilibrium. We contrast the model's predictions with quantum simulations performed with solid-state NMR experiments, that measure the information scrambling with time-reversal echoes with controlled imperfections. An excellent quantitative agreement is found with the dynamics of quantum information scrambling and its localization effects determined from the experimental data. The presented model and derived OTOCs set tools for quantifying the quantum information dynamics of large quantum systems (more than $10^{4}$ spins) consistent with experimental implementations that intrinsically contain imperfections.