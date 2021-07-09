Ask Ethan: Is There A Hidden Quantum Reality Underlying What We Observe?
Ever since the discovery of the bizarre behavior of quantum systems, we’ve been forced to reckon with a seemingly uncomfortable truth. For whatever reason, it appears that what we perceive of as reality — where objects are and what properties they possess — isn’t itself fundamentally determined. As long as you don’t measure or interact with your quantum system, it exists in an indeterminate state; we can only speak of the properties it possess and the outcomes of any potential measurements in a statistical, probabilistic sense.www.forbes.com
Comments / 0