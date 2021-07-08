Cancel
Axios Science

By Alison Snyder
Axios
 14 days ago

Thanks for reading Axios Science. This week's newsletter — about deep-sea mining's impact, ultra-cold quantum computing, synchronized fireflies and more — is 1,312 words, a 5-minute read. 1 big thing: The unknowns of mining the deep sea. The prospect of mining the seafloor is prompting calls for more research about...

POTUSAxios

Axios Generate

1 big thing: U.S. and Asian wildfires are setting emissions records. Wildfires burning across parts of the U.S. and Canada are unusually intense and are emitting more carbon dioxide than usual during midsummer, scientists say. Huge blazes in Siberia are also adding more greenhouse gases to the atmosphere while contributing to air pollution, Andrew writes.
ChemistryWPI News

Research on ‘Active’ Fluids Led by Undergraduates Yen-Chen Chen and Brock Jolicoeur is Published in Scientific Reports

DEPARTMENT(S): — Faculty|Research|School of Arts & Sciences|Undergraduate Research|WPI Today|Physics. Two undergraduate students working with Kun-Ta Wu, assistant professor in the Department of Physics, are the lead authors of a new report on how “active” fluids develop circulatory flows within a millimeter–scale droplet. Yen-Chen Chen ‘22 and Brock Jolicoeur ’23 designed...
ScienceScience Now

New public database of AI-predicted protein structures could transform biology

Last week, two groups unveiled the culmination of years of work by computer scientists, biologists, and physicists: advanced modeling programs that can predict the precise 3D atomic structures of proteins and some molecular complexes. And now, the biggest payoff of that work has arrived. One of those teams reports today it has used its newly minted artificial intelligence (AI) programs to solve the structures of 350,000 proteins from humans and 20 model organisms, such as Escherichia coli bacteria, yeast, and fruit flies, all mainstays of biological research. In the coming months, the group says it plans to expand its list of modeled proteins to cover all cataloged proteins, some 100 million molecules.
ScienceEurekAlert

OU researcher applies principles of fluid dynamics to weather research

A University of Oklahoma researcher, Scott Salesky, leads a project funded by a half-a-million-dollar grant from the Department of Energy to improve climate modeling. This research project is one of several funded through a $15.6 million initiative by the DOE for new research that aims to improve scientists' ability to accurately predict weather and climate patterns.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

UC Berkeley scientists developed an ultrathin magnet only one atom thick

Scientists from the Department of Energy Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and UC Berkeley have developed a new ultrathin magnet recently detailed in the journal Nature Communications. The ultrathin magnet operates at room temperature, and researchers believe it could lead to applications for computing and electronics. Their new magnet opens the door to high-density, compact spintronic memory devices and potentially to new tools for studying quantum physics.
ScienceScience Daily

Nanostructures enable record high-harmonic generation

Cornell researchers have developed nanostructures that enable record-breaking conversion of laser pulses into high-harmonic generation, paving the way for new scientific tools for high-resolution imaging and studying physical processes that occur at the scale of an attosecond -- one quintillionth of a second. High-harmonic generation has long been used to...
Lincoln, MAmit.edu

Lincoln Laboratory convenes top network scientists for Graph Exploitation Symposium

As the Covid-19 pandemic has shown, we live in a richly connected world, facilitating not only the efficient spread of a virus but also of information and influence. What can we learn by analyzing these connections? This is a core question of network science, a field of research that models interactions across physical, biological, social, and information systems to solve problems.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Viskupic coauthors article in Nature Geoscience

Karen Viskupic, an assistant professor in the Department of Geosciences, co-authored an article published in Nature Geoscience about the role of discipline-specific first-year courses for graduate students in fostering inclusion. https://rdcu.be/cpbSi. Viskupic and co-authors teach first-year onboarding courses for graduate students in geoscience departments, and the article is intended to...
ScienceEurekAlert

Deep-sea research bolstered with $2 million grant

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences has been awarded $2 million by the National Science Foundation to lead an international effort to accelerate scientific understanding of the environmental impacts of emerging industries in the deep sea - one of the most mysterious, and potentially lucrative, areas of the ocean. The five-year...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Researcher focuses on restoring disturbed ecosystems

Bob Shriver, an assistant professor with the Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Science, is focusing his teaching and research on understanding and predicting how local plant populations’ demographic traits, such as survival and growth rates, respond to climate, disturbance and human management. As part of the College of Agriculture,...
Softwaretechxplore.com

A machine learning breakthrough: Using satellite images to improve human lives

More than 700 imaging satellites are orbiting the earth, and every day they beam vast oceans of information—including data that reflects climate change, health and poverty—to databases on the ground. There's just one problem: While the geospatial data could help researchers and policymakers address critical challenges, only those with considerable wealth and expertise can access it.
Public HealthAxios

Axios Vitals

It would all but guarantee a brutal fight with hospital associations, adding another powerful lobbying group — along with the pharmaceutical industry — in opposition to any deal. 1 big thing: The "nudge-able" and "unbudge-able" Most Americans who still aren't vaccinated say nothing — not their own doctor, a celebrity's...
ScienceAPS Physics

Quantum Metasurfaces Entangle Photons on Demand

When it’s modulated by laser beams, a surface made of polarizable meta-atoms can entangle a photon’s properties in multiple, controllable ways. Precisely designed 2D surfaces called metasurfaces comprise nanoscale arrays of antenna-like structures that scatter light in ways not seen in nature. Metasurfaces have recently been adapted to the quantum realm, with atomic-scale designs that can manipulate individual photons. Now, adding a new dimension to these quantum metasurfaces, Wilton Kort-Kamp and colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, propose a compact photonic platform that continuously alters its light-scattering properties in both space and time. The “space-time quantum metasurface” allows real-time control over coherent light-matter interactions and could enable high-dimensional information encoding and high-capacity communications systems.
ScienceDaily Californian

Researchers synthesize peptoids at Berkeley Lab to combat viruses

A team of researchers discovered that molecules called peptoids, which they synthesized at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, or the Berkeley Lab, can be used to fight a variety of viruses. Peptoids are biomimetic molecules, meaning that they mimic the body’s natural proteins but are themselves not natural, according to...
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

We want to follow the science, but whose science?

Pfizer says we may need a booster shot. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we don’t. Science isn’t without confusing findings. But it is clear to us that victory over COVID-19 is on the way unless we fumble the football on the five-yard line. The enemy of progress...
POTUSAxios

Axios Capital

The booming economy, with abundant help from both Congress and the Federal Reserve, has one downside: It's causing some prices to rise at a somewhat alarming level. Inflation is now well over 5%, and no one's entirely sure when it might start coming down. Why it matters: If Democrats in...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Axios

Pressure mounts to keep tabs on powerful biotechnologies

Pressure is mounting for enhanced governance of two powerful biotechnologies — genome editing and pathogen-enhancing research. The big picture: Gene editing for the treatment of diseases is rapidly advancing, while the controversy over the origin of the COVID-19 virus is increasing scrutiny on how to manage the risks and benefits of dual-use research that can be used for scientific discoveries and misused by bad actors.
Real EstateAxios

Axios What's Next

Today we're bringing you the young workers who want back in the office, troubles in smart cities and the best place in the world to bike — especially if you happen to be Dutch. "What was next" trivia: On this day in 1977, a major blackout hit what American city?...
EnvironmentGizmodo

The Science Behind Heat Waves

We live in an era of endless heat. Winter or summer, Arctic or tropics, it doesn’t matter. Heat waves have become a fixture of the climate crisis and modern life. The U.S. has faced record-smashing heat in 2021, including a June that’s now in the record books as the hottest ever. Temperatures across the country were 4.2 degrees Fahrenheit (2.3 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than normal, and dangerous heat has repeatedly gripped the West.

