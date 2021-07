The Padres are no stranger to storybook moments for hometown ballplayers. Daniel Camarena authored another Thursday night. Camarena, making his second MLB appearance as a relief pitcher, stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth. Max Scherzer tested him with a fastball beneath the strike zone but left it within reach of the 28-year-old, who launched a grand slam over the first section of seats beyond right field.