Portland, OR

Streetwise: Rolling Down Mississippi

By ofni.
star-news.info
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA century ago, Mississippi Avenue in the Boise neighborhood was a streetcar community with approximately 400 homes built by Northern European immigrant craftsmen. Light industrial businesses populated the street, along with a smattering of variety stores, green grocers and apartment buildings. After World War II, a variety of multi-cultural groups settled in the neighborhood and revitalization efforts in the 1990s set the stage for community stability and growth. By the turn of the century, the district had evolved into one of the city’s most desirable retail corridors. One of the city’s most desirable retail corridors, Mississippi offers a fantastic mix of both practical and playful for all to enjoy, from new businesses to old favorites. Following are a few you won’t want to miss:

