Cassie M. Juvonen, 44, of Owensboro, and beloved sister, was called to her eternal resting place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. She entered this world on March 10, 1977, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, born to Ossi and Kristie Juvonen. Cassie loved working as a caregiver to those that were mentally and physically challenged for many years. Cassie will be remembered for always thinking of others first, being very generous and her unique giggle that drew others toward her. She was a huge fan of the Carolina Panthers. Cassie was beloved by her family and her many friends.