Sue Topmiller Brister, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born Sept. 13, 1933, in Owensboro to the late Victor and Ruby Mercer Topmiller. Sue retired after 35 years from Owensboro Daviess County Hospital as a registered nurse. She served as the nursing administrator at the Free Clinic in Owensboro and was a former chairman of the Volunteer Action Center. She was a member of the National Association of Orthopedic Nurses and a Kentucky Colonel. She was a member of Third Baptist Church, where she taught youth groups. Sue enjoyed being Mrs. Claus for many years with her husband, Jim.