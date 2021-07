The lineup for this year’s Cannes Film Festival was filled with unpredictability, but at least one certain outcome: “Titane” would get people talking. By the end of the festival, the arrival of the second feature from 37-year-old French director Julia Ducournau would find her becoming the second female director in history to win the Palme d’Or, after Jane Campion took the prize for “The Piano” way back in 1993. That outcome is all the more exciting in light of the movie in question.