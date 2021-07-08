Cancel
Boats & Watercrafts

TWRA reports no boating-related fatalities over recent holiday weekend

 15 days ago

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported no boating-related fatalities and only six statewide serious injury boating incidents over the July the Fourth holiday weekend which includes the annual Operation Dry Water. The TWRA did report, however, 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend which ran from...

