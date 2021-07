Hair is more than just the threadlike growth in human beings. It has played important roles in culture, religion, politics, ritual, and identity throughout history and in the present day. In some cultures, hair is a source of strength or a sign of femininity, virility, and beauty. How it is cut, styled, treated, and kept embodies individual and cultural values. At times, it has been the subject of cultural and political conflicts, such as the legal debates in the United States over discrimination against natural Black hairstyles in the workplace and classroom. Hair is also a means of cultural preservation. It is both symbolic and personal. Hair is the most enduring part of the human body and as such, the issues surrounding it are continual.