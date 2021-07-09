Chicken-Fried News: Even though — per capita
A “That marijuana possession is legal in Oklahoma for those who are issued a valid medical marijuana license does not change the fact that marijuana possession otherwise is generally a crime in Oklahoma. Several states have determined that decriminalization of marijuana does not equate to blanket legalization and thus, the odor (or presence) of marijuana remains a factor indicating criminal activity despite statutes which decriminalize marijuana possession in certain circumstances,” Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Gary L. Lumpkin.www.okgazette.com
Comments / 0