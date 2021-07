Needless to say, the last fifteen months or so have seen massive upheavals in how we all work, interact, raise families, and pretty much conduct every other function of our lives. For the purveyors of goods and services in Grant Park, this time of pandemic has been no less challenging. And while some businesses have managed to stay afloat in a sea of uncertainty using new precautions and approaches, a few have opted to close shop. Others still, temporarily or tentatively on hiatus for months, are just now preparing to reopen at full capacity for the first time in over a year.