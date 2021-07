A Burger King restaurant in Nebraska has had a message on its sign outside the restaurant go viral on social media after disgruntled staff spoke out.The poster above the restaurant in the city of Lincoln read, “WE ALL QUIT” and “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE”.Former general manager Rachel Flores told ABC 8 News about the staff’s decision.She said, “They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here.”“Just kind of a laugh to upper management. That got put up yesterday before we opened, and I didn’t think anybody was going...