I bite the bullet and bought aModel Y

By DnDHoos Joined:
sportswar.com
 12 days ago

You can do probably 250miles @75mph with AC on. I have not tried to run the battery way down yet. But since Tesla has so many convenient superchargers range is not really an issue. Only problem is the $40k price tag. I have had the Tesla since Oct. Took several...

virginia.sportswar.com

