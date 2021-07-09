Cancel
The hand-wringing is crazy. Unless you can't for some medical reason or you

Have some religious conviction about it, just get the dang shot. It's a piece of cake. Lord have mercy.

Relationship AdviceIn Style

How to Deal If You Can't Stand Your Partner's Friends

My boyfriend of two years is an amazing guy. He is smart, successful, and treats me really well. But I hate his friends and who he becomes when he's around them. They have a total frat boy mentality when they get together. I could see a future with this guy, but not with those friends. What should I do? — Friend Hater.
Healthsportswar.com

Keep on the pulse ox. Don't get complacent... First sign of any kind of..

. respiratory flare up, I'd be demanding treatment... Steroids, monoclonals, whatever. You don't want anything setting up shop in your lungs. I used to get pneumonia regularly and it SUCKS. From what Ive heard, it can also pop up on you or worsen a week or so down the road when you think you've turned the corner... Stay vigilant... And get rest. Give your body it's best chance to fight this off. Continued prayers for you 🙏
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

5 Reasons You Shouldn’t Go Back to Them

You’re sitting there binging on Netflix and ice cream when you get an unexpected text. Your heart skips a beat. Could this really be happening?. It’s from the one you loved — the one you lost. You’ve dreamt about them for a long time — wondering if they miss you too. Maybe this time it’s going to work.
Heather Jauquet

You're Not Bacon, You Can't Please Everyone

Do you really need to care what people think of you?. Sign that says Long Live BaconAntonio Barrero/Unsplash. I recently watched a TikTok video that struck a chord for me. It asked the question, “What was your Flip of a Switch Moment for You?” Mine came from my pre-teen daughter. After a particularly tough emotional day of miscommunication and missteps, I felt sad, angry, and frustrated. She overheard me sharing my day with my husband, and she asked, “Do you really care about what people outside of this family think about you?”
tigernet.com

Re: don't click play unless you have an hour to kill

Germains. I'm embarrassed for you right now... Some commenters use italics to indicate sarcasm, while others prefer the traditional ending of /s. Others eschew any indication of sarcasm as a dilution of wit. Before down voting somebody, ask yourself, "Could this be sarcasm?"
goodmenproject.com

You Can’t Know Everything About Everything

I used to think I needed to know everything to be valuable. I couldn’t answer “I don’t know” or even give the appearance that I didn’t know something. I needed to know everything all the time in my professional role, as a husband, as a father, and even as a friend. I tried to maintain a mask of an all-knowing, wise man. It was pure chaos.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
Relationship Adviceorlandoadvocate.com

ASK ALMA: I Want A DNA Test

My wife and I divorced after 38 years of marriage. I still don’t understand why, I want to work it out, but she does not. I had intended on spending the rest of my life with her and now that won’t happen. We had our ups and downs, but overall I thought we had a solid commitment and happy marriage. I was happy. She said that she was not and that I never listened to her. She also gave many other reasons that I don’t think are true or care to discuss. Sometimes I feel like my life is over. I have listened to all her lies and lately I’ve been thinking about my children and how I don’t think they look like me and I wonder if I am their father. When they were young and we were married I didn’t think much about it. But now they are all adults and listening to their mother and all of her lies, it makes me wonder. I want them to have a DNA test and I want my wife to pay for it. I do not want to discuss this with anybody in my family. Can you tell me where to get a DNA test of your children?
Aerospace & Defensegeneralaviationnews.com

Maybe you can. Maybe you can’t.

Imagine yourself in this situation. While in the pilot’s seat of a single engine piston powered airplane, the sound of your engine producing full power suddenly and unexpectedly rolls back to idle. What to do? What to do?. If you’re on the downwind leg of a traffic pattern, you might...
Small Businesschapelboro.com

Small Business, Big Lessons® – You Can’t Screw Up if You Don’t Do Any Work

What is the environment you are creating in your business? Are you allowing your team to learn, stretch their skills and grow? Or is the culture punitive and everyone points out other people’s shortfalls? I worked in an organization that defaulted to calling out mistakes in public. Seemed to be the opposite of praise in public, coach in private. The people that tended to be called out were the high performers. Many performed at 3-4x their peers. Based on the volume of output and overall quality vast majority of it was superior to their peers. One would think that a minor mistake would be acceptable based on the incredible performance. That lead to a colleague adopting the attitude of “can’t screwup if you don’t do any work.” The culture became risk adverse, and the less people did, the fewer mistake they made, and the better they were rewarded. Not a shining example of driving for high performance.
Mental Healthohmymag.co.uk

4 reasons why you don't feel hungry

Your brain and gut work together to let you know when your body needs fuel to keep it going. That is the simple explanation for hunger—a signal that you need to replenish your energy—by eating. But for various reasons, your body may not be receiving this message, causing a drop...
Lifestylesportswar.com

We had a pretentious PM that used 'pre-flight' a lot

People! Stop saying "Fur babies" "Re-home" "Re-imagine" "Re-purpose" ** -- TexasGobbler 07/15/2021 1:06PM. Repurpose became a word in 1984 in the Oxford dictionary. Favorite word of -- jdkhokie 07/15/2021 2:00PM. My new favorite irritating word(s) is parking lot. As in we will have to -- jdkhokie 07/15/2021 2:03PM. Anyone who...

