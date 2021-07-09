Ignoring the science for a second(whichever science side you are on)
Are there liability concerns for mandating a vaccine under EUA? If a student gets the vaccine and has a serious issue or dies, i dont think the vaccine manufacturers cant get sued while under EUA. Could this mandate expose schools to liability if there are issues or unknown long term problems? Not interested in discussing the science, just the liability aspect of this. There is also a potential flip side of the liability of not mandating the vaccine, but i would think the EUA could provide some cover for that side.virginia.sportswar.com
