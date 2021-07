With super low mileage and an almost flawless finish, this red Corvette is absolutely stunning. 1968 marked the beginning of a new era for the Corvette. While proving to be highly successful, the mid-years had run their course and an all-new design wowed enthusiasts. Stealing cues from the Mako Shark II concept car, the all-new sweeping body lines were reworked for the forward engine chassis of the Corvette. Engine options were carried over from the previous generation, of which the L79 327-cid proved to be a fairly popular offering. When paired with the M22 Rock Crusher transmission the result was a true driver’s car of epic proportions.