Talking about variants and the number of people not vaccinated. The hospitalization and mortality rates are not alarming - we have a rise in cases in certain spots but rising cases should not cause the panic we are seeing among some. We have effective treatments that we didn't have a year ago. And the irony is that there is a TON of anger against those that aren't vaccinated but those are the people that are getting sick ... so they are getting immunity the hard way. At this point if you haven't gotten vaccinated then I don't feel badly if you get COVID - you made your choice.