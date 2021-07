Here’s a new term for you: “Nosigner.” If you’re not familiar with what a nosigner is, then you may want to check into it. A nosigner is “a person who designs invisible things,” explains Sohko Open Design, and if you want a functional, useful, and cool design to see what this is all about check out the Re-Sohko Transform Box. This mobile office is “a box that transforms into your own manufacturing office,” and if you’re up to the challenge, you can download the plans for free and build your own. It’s not a weekend project, but the end result will be worth the labour.