Ice rink was doomed for years. Functionally obsolete and a money pit.

 14 days ago

I know there was a pretty strong emotional attachment that people had to the rink, but as a business it was failing. The business model for ice rinks now is to be in a spot where the rent is cheap, there is ample parking, and you can have two ice sheets so when you're hosting an event on one, you don't turn away customers. The downtown rink had one of the three - cheap rent since they owned the land, but the owners said they lost six figures per year operating the rink for 12 months.

