Ice rink was doomed for years. Functionally obsolete and a money pit.

BRICK – Will the Ocean Ice Palace close its doors for good, or is it just the owners who are retiring?. On July 6, the owners posted on social media “Ocean Ice Palace & Ocean Hockey Supply will be closing their doors at the end of this month. We are extremely thankful to all the friends who have become family and customers who have become friends over the years. The decision was not made lightly and certainly not without being given much thought.” They said the pro shop would be open through the end of the month.