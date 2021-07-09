I can't for the life of me interpret this post.

Britain is cursed by a government of unpleasant and inconsiderate people acting in the interests of unpleasant and inconsiderate people.It has proved this with its decision to drop mask mandates. This, to me, demonstrates that the people ministers really seem to care about are the fly tippers, the people who leave dog mess to fester in public parks, the litterers, and especially the Covid deniers on social media, some of whom have elbowed their way into the mainstream media. That’s what an education at Eton does for you.“We’re leaving it up to the public’s good judgment,” the government declared....