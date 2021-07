— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I can’t tell you how many inflatable pools, slides, and floats I have gone through over the years. In fact, one summer, we blew through three Slip ‘n Slides alone, each tearing after about half an hour of play. Suffice it to say, longevity just isn’t something I associate with buying these backyard hot weather saviors, so when it comes to elaborate, expensive inflatables for summer, well, I don’t even bother.