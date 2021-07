It is hard to hear God’s voice when you’ve already decided what you want him to say. Read the opening sentence a few more times. I don’t know about you, but at times I have determined in my mind what I want to happen and then twist things around firmly believing that it’s what God must desire. I don’t know where this quote originated. It has been floating around social media and used by numerous preachers for a while now, but the truth behind this quote stings and should make us ponder upon our thoughts and prayers.