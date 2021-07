Time they found an open bag of leftover pile of smelly squid fishing bait. Another time it looked like someone had poured out their grease from a huge fish frier. They were covered by the time I got to them. I had thoughts of leaving them I was so mad that night because they had to ride home in my SUV before I could bath them at 11 PM on a work night in Feb. 🤬 j/k I always had to keep an eye out if I let them out in a field to run.