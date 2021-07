All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Padmam, Lotus, is the national flower of India. It is a symbol of purity, virtue, prosperity and spiritual growth. It grows in swamps and muddy ponds. Yet, it remains detached and radiates beauty and sweet fragrance demonstrating the ability to rise above the surroundings and achieve high levels of virtue. Through this full-length production, Padmam, will explore the ecstasy of spiritual journey through Bharatanatyam.