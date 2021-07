We love a good road trip up to Anacortes. We drive through La Conner to see the tulips (when in bloom) on the way out and then stop at Gere-a-Deli for lunch for incredible sandwiches and desserts. Then we drive a few blocks up to Cap Sante Park for the full elevated 360-degree harbor and city views and hang, sit, and climb on the massive rocks. Also, there is no shortage of coffee stands on the way. — Jaurdey Samuel, senior account executive.