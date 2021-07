• Joshua Henkin: The main character in Henkin’s new novel, “Morningside Heights,” grew up in an orthodox Jewish family in Bexley. Quickly, however, the story’s location changes to the Morningside Heights neighborhood on the West Side of Upper Manhattan. The novel is a bittersweet look at a long marriage challenged by the husband’s early-onset of Alzheimer’s disease. Henkin, whose previous books include “The World Without You” and “Matrimony,” will appear in a virtual event presented by Gramercy Books at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Nancy Gilson, former arts editor for The Dispatch, will interview Henkin and moderate a group discussion. Tickets cost $5 or $29 that includes a copy of “Morningside Heights.” Go to www.eventbrite.com or www.gramercybooksbexley.com. For more information, call 614-867-5515.