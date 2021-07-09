Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owensboro, KY

Prosecution wants to combine trials of men charged in Audubon Avenue fatal shootings

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Posted by 
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 10 days ago

Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel has requested the defendants in the 2019 triple homicide on Audubon Avenue be tried at the same time.

Kuegel filed a motion last week to try Cylar L. Shemwell, 34, and Arnett B. Baines, 33, during the same proceeding trial. Baines is set for trial in November but Shemwell does not currently have a trial date.

Baines and Shemwell were charged with murder and first-degree assault in the Jan. 17, 2019 deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18. All three died after being shot in the head at Sowders’ home on Audubon Avenue in an incident partially caught on the home’s surveillance cameras.

A fourth person, Carmen Vanegas, was also shot in the head but survived.

Shemwell’s court file says prosecutors made a plea offer to Shemwell, which he rejected.

The file includes some additional details about Shemwell’s alleged role in the shooting. In a “bill of particulars” the defense requested to supplement the indictments against Shemwell, Kuegel wrote Shemwell had lived at the residence prior to the shooting.

Video footage from the surveillance cameras shows Baines and Shemwell entering the home at 10:03 a.m. on Jan. 17, the document says. “Shemwell is observed with a holstered handgun on his right side,” the document says. “Shemwell sits on a stool, blocking the only exit from the basement,” Kuegel wrote in the bill of particulars.

Shemwell had “no reaction” when Sowders was shot and watched as the others were shot as well, the document says. Baines and Shemwell left the home from different doors, and Shemwell “made no attempt to contact police or seek medical aid for the residents at the house where he had been residing,” Kuegel wrote.

Business camera footage shows Baines and Shemwell together on West Ninth Street after the shooting and together at different locations throughout the day, Kuegel wrote. At one point, cameras see Shemwell entering a barbershop to get a haircut.

“Cylar Shemwell assisted Arnett Baines, giving him access to the residence, guarding the escape route from the basement, fleeing the scene, assisted in destroying evidence by attempting to alter his appearance, and failing to notify police of the crime he had observed, his friends being executed by Arnett Baines,” Kuegel wrote.

Both Shemwell and Baines face the possibility of receiving the death penalty if found guilty at trial.

If Kuegel’s motion to join the trials is approved, both Shemwell and Baines would be tried in November.

“The Commonwealth’s case, if the trials proceed separately, will be similar in content, and officers from the Owensboro Police Department will be testifying in all cases,” Kuegel wrote. “... The defendants’ interest in receiving a fair trial will not be prejudiced since the facts of the case supporting the allegations at a joint trial would be the same or similar in separate trials.”

Trying Shemwell and Baines together would be “judicial economy,” and would be an efficient use of time for the officers who would otherwise have to testify at two trials, Kuegel wrote.

Trying Baines and Shemell together would “promote reliability and consistence of the judicial process which may benefit both defendants, since the jury will be presented the case in its entirety” rather than hearing an “incomplete presentation of the facts” relating to just the defendant on trial, Kuegel wrote.

In her response, Leigh Jackson, head of the Owensboro public defender law office, said Kuegel filed his motion on July 2, a Friday, “and set the motion for hearing less than three business days, in fact, less than one full business day after filing.” Jackson requested a hearing on the motion be postponed so the defense could prepare a response.

Baines and Shemwell are currently set for hearings on July 22.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

Comments / 0

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
2K+
Followers
173
Post
288K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Owensboro, KY
Government
Daviess County, KY
Crime & Safety
Daviess County, KY
Government
County
Daviess County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Biden says ‘killing people’ was call to action for big tech

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tempered his assessment that social media giants are “killing people” by hosting misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines on their platforms, saying Monday that he hoped they would not take it “personally” and instead would act to save lives. While companies like Facebook defend their...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Canada surpasses US vaccination rate as country prepares to reopen its borders

Ottawa (CNN) — Canada notched a significant milestone this weekend, fully vaccinating about 50% of its population and surpassing the US vaccination rate for Covid-19. According to Health Canada, nearly 70% of Canadians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, putting the country very close to the 75% threshold that public health authorities say is needed to approach herd immunity.
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
TennisCBS News

Coco Gauff out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

U.S. Olympian Coco Gauff announced Sunday she tested positive for COVID-19 and won't play in the Tokyo Games, which start this week. The Games would have been the 17-year-old tennis player's first Olympics. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I...

Comments / 0

Community Policy