Lacing up his skates, Gannon Houghton is in his element. No, hockey is not just a hobby for him. It's a way of life. One that began when he was just a toddler. “I remember the first time I skated, I was three years old,” Houghton said. “I just remember going out there and not being able to skate very well at all. Just falling in love with the sport though and trying to get better every day.”