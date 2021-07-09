Cancel
AFI tv features a pair of championship games plus plenty of other football action from Europe

By AFI
americanfootballinternational.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 10 games are scheduled for this weekend on AFI.tv with a pair of championship games as the highlight. The Swedish Superien winds up with the Swedish Championship Game and the Hungarian Football League finishes its season with the title game, the Hungarian Bowl. Along with that, the German Football League is in full swing as is Finland’s Maple League. The second semifinal in Italy’s Division 1, postponed from a week ago due to COVID-19, is scheduled to round off the weekend.

www.americanfootballinternational.com

