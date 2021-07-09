Cancel
Local View: Restoring conservatism for the future

By CHRIS CHAPPELEAR
Lincoln Journal Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all the talk of being against cancel culture, standing up to the federal government, or promising to ban critical race theory, you have to ask, does any of what politicians promise ever get done?. The answer, of course, is no. The lackluster group of politicians currently leading us on...

Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Local View: Going beyond Pride Month

June was Pride Month and provides an excellent way to spread the word about equality, respect and loving who you love. That being said, the LGBTQIA+ community in Nebraska continues to grapple with discrimination and prejudice year-round. With the end of Pride Month, we should renew our commitment to being strong allies for our LGBTQIA+ friends, family, colleagues and even strangers.
Educationtucson.com

Letter: Conservatism intrusions and failures

Which group are fond of the " Get Government off Our Backs" phrase? Is it the same group which climbs on our backs in every way they can dream up? Now the Arizona legislature wants schools to teach about the evils of communism and socialism. Are they also going to mandate teaching the evils of conservative politics and economics. No one legislates behavior and thinking as do conservatives. Every recession this country has faced has been due to conservative governance, and lack thereof. Slavery, and legislation against ethnic peoples, including Irish as well as Chinese, exists because of conservative economics and hates. People starve, die from disparate health care, before, during, and after the pandemic, are homeless, lack fair opportunities for employment, education, and housing, freedom from guns, effective separation of church and state, freedom from giveaways to the rich......all because conservatives prefer control over, rather than concern for, humanity.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Conservatism that resonates

I very much appreciated Kendall Cotton's Independence Day column. As a liberal of the old school (reaching back to John Locke and John Stuart Mill), I always welcome thoughtful conservative reflections. Cotton is right on target when he speaks of the now nearly universal tendency of both right and left...
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Local View: We the people not well represented in climate crisis

Early in the American experience, colonists from England struggled to make a living. The hard-working settlers and their sons and daughters hoped to benefit from a fresh start in America. Their early efforts to survive and thrive were supported by Native partners, but their quest for independence and economic independence led to conflict with the British Parliament. As the colonies grew more independent and self-sufficient, Parliament passed the “Intolerable Acts” to discipline the unruly colonists. From 1763 to 1774, four laws set boundaries on the independent impulses of the early settlers.
PoliticsHolland Sentinel

Paul deLespinasse: Don't put people into conservative or liberal boxes

Is there a neat little box into which people can classify your political views? Hopefully not, since the generally available boxes cannot do justice to a complicated world. I speak from experience. People have trouble describing my political views. During my 36 years at Adrian College I was often considered highly conservative, but at least one student thought I was a communist.
ElectionsLas Vegas Sun

Democracy requires work

America’s knee-jerk solution to political problems like in Haiti today has always been to hold democratic elections as soon as possible. This was our approach in Afghanistan, and it will be our approach in Cuba if the communist dictatorship is ever overthrown. This simplified worldview reflects our own weak understanding...
Politicspioneerinstitute.org

Elevating Liberal Democracy

“By a faction, I understand a number of citizens, whether amounting to a majority or a minority of the whole, who are united and actuated by some common impulse of passion, or of interest, adverse to the rights of other citizens, or to the permanent and aggregate interests of the community.”
Benson, AZmyheraldreview.com

Our View: Time to rethink our future

Environmentalists rejoiced last week at the news that the Army Corp of Engineers (ACOE) suspended the Section 404 permit issued to the developers of the proposed Villages of Vigneto in Benson. Sierra Vista resident Tricia Gerodette told the media she was “very happy” at the decision and called for the...
POTUSMSNBC

'White Nationalism Is One Hell Of A Drug': Trump Slammed After Calling MAGA Rioters 'Tremendous'

Right-wing conspiracy theories spread rampantly at CPAC, where Trump further fueled his big election lie and attendees cheered for low vaccination numbers. Republican leadership has been criticized for doing nothing to stop the conspiracies. Former Vermont Governor Howard Dean joined The Beat, saying Americans will pay for this unchecked spreading of misinformation "with their lives".July 12, 2021.
ReligionPosted by
Salon

How the Christian right took advantage of COVID to win rampant religious exemptions

This article originally appeared on Truthout. On a Friday evening in April, the Supreme Court quietly issued a short decision that opened the floodgates for religious entities to claim an exemption from just about any law. Tandon v. Newsom didn't center on a traditionally hot-button issue like abortion or LGBTQ rights; it focused on COVID-19. While the case received little attention outside of the legal world, it marked the culmination of more than 30 years of legal strategy by Christian conservatives who have sought ever-broader leeway to flout the law. The decision could affect everything from traffic laws to racial discrimination.
POTUSNewsweek

Faith Groups Launch New Curriculum in Bid to Address Surge in Christian Nationalism

As pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, many Christian leaders were horrified to see the insurrectionists wearing and holding Christian symbols, as many rioters prayed for God's blessings on their activities. These stark scenes led some Christian leaders to come together to develop resources that they...
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.
Religionflaglerlive.com

Why Some Younger Evangelicals Are Leaving the Faith

The extent to which the number of white evangelicals have declined in the United States has been laid bare in a new report by the Public Religion Research Institute’s 2020 Census on American Religion. The institute’s study found that only 14% of Americans identify as white evangelical today. This is...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”

