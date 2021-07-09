BCSC recommending masks be optional in schools

The new school year could see students and staff in the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. no longer required to wear masks in most situations. On Thursday, Superintendent Jim Roberts released a statement about BCSC’s COVID-19 recommendations for the 2021-22 school year and a link to a reopening plan draft. In the release, Roberts said that school officials are recommending that the use of face coverings be optional for all students and staff. He added that masks are “highly encouraged for those at risk and/or not vaccinated.”