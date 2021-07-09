OPS Board of Ed hears report on district status, plans for the future

The Owensboro Public Schools Board of Education on Thursday heard from various district departments about the district’s current status and the needs moving forward.

The meeting was a work session and an effort to prepare board members for the upcoming district facilities plan process, which will begin later this fall, said OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant.

Also included in the reports was information about enrollment, and English language and special education student populations.

The state requires all districts in Kentucky to develop district facilities plans, which are essentially categorized manuals for evaluating their facility needs.

George Powell, OPS director of student services, said district enrollment has steadily increased over the last five years, except for last school year when, due to COVID-19, OPS saw a drop in elementary and preschool students. Some older students also enrolled in the Owensboro Catholic Schools system because it was attending in-person classes full time throughout last school year.

Overall, the district lost 120 students last school year, and Powell said registration for the next school year is still ongoing, so he’s unsure if any of them will return.

About 15-17% of students are considered nonresidents, or students who live out of the school district zone and choose to attend OPS.

“That’s a significant portion of our student population,” Powell said.

Constant said that number “speaks volumes” about having that many students who want to come to OPS.

Kim Johnson, OPS director of special education, said there are 832 OPS students who require special educational services, which amounts to 16.7%. That number is higher than usual, she said, as the district typically hovers around the 15% mark.

On average, she said, about 150 students move into the district a year with an individual education plan.

There are 404 OPS students who fall under the Section 504 category. Section 504 refers to students who don’t meet the criteria for special education but who still require accommodations, such as students who may be hard of hearing and need interpreter services.

“That number has increased by 8.1%, which is a 313-student increase over the last 10 years,” Johnson said.

She said a large reason for the drastic increase is because about 10 years ago, the definitions for Section 504 eligibility changed.

The English language population is about 238 students, according to OPS Chief Academic Officer Steve Bratcher.

Currently, EL students on the east side of the district attend Estes Elementary School, students in the west attend Cravens Elementary School, and students in the Foust Elementary School zone attend Foust. Constant asked board members to ponder keeping that setup or potentially allowing EL students to return to their “home schools.”

Chris Bozarth, OPS director of maintenance and technology, told board members that OPS facilities are in good shape. During the district’s last DFP cycle, which was four years ago, a lot of major construction projects took place, including renovating the current location of Owensboro Innovation Middle School, and renovating Cravens.

Bozarth said the “largest needs” in the district include upgrades to the middle school, and an Estes remodel or possible replacement.

There are also security needs, like upgrading cameras throughout the district, an Owensboro High School remodel of its oldest section, and athletic needs, which Todd Harper, OPS director of athletics touched on.

Harper said the field turf at Rash Stadium needs to be replaced in the near future. He also suggested an indoor sports facility be built, which would also include new locker rooms for visiting teams.

He also said a reorganization of the fields at Russell Shifley Park could be beneficial, and that building a locker room, complete with bathrooms and a press box, between the fields would benefit players.

Board Members Jeremy Edge asked Harper if he could come up with a priority list of what needs to be done sooner than later for athletics.

Constant told board members that he would like them to consider utilizing the services of Studer Huron, a consulting firm that could help the district develop a strategic plan for the 10 years, which he said could help OPS achieve “overall strategic achievement.”

