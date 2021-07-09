Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Jerry Eugene Marshall

Daily News-Record
 10 days ago

Jerry Eugene Marshall passed from this life on June 30, 2021. A native of Durbin, W.Va., Jerry was born on Dec. 31, 1955. In his early life Jerry spent many years deep sea fishing from coastal Maine to the waters of Argentina. When his father became ill, he moved back to West Virginia. He found his way to Harrisonburg several decades ago, where he became known to many students for his ability to fix their computers. Jerry also loved animals and often spoiled them while serving as a pet sitter for various friends. He was an avid fan of sci-fi and conspiracy theories and was a fantastic story teller who shared a delightful mix of common sense and tall tales. Jerry had a holy irreverence for rules which sometimes made life more difficult for him and his friends.

www.dnronline.com

