Anita May Rogers: Celebration of Life set for July 18 in Edmonds

Anita was born on June 4, 1934 to Homer and Clara Davis on the family green bean farm in Crabtree, Oregon. She had fond memories of growing up on the farm and especially liked helping her daddy. Anita attended a one room schoolhouse and then went on to graduate from Salem High School. Her first job out of school was a legal secretary at a Salem law firm. She married in 1957 and in 1964 the family moved to Edmonds where she lived for the next 57 years. By the mid-’60s, Anita was a single parent raising 3 children on her own while juggling work responsibilities. She became an invaluable member of the Edmonds law firm Williams, Strong, Thompson and Cole for many years, again as a legal secretary. In the 1980s, she moved to another part the legal system working as a court clerk for King County at Shoreline District Court until her retirement in 2000. In retirement, Anita discovered another passion — volunteering for AARP’s Fraud Fighters informing fellow seniors about scams to watch out for. She was also an active member of the Church of Christ (Iglesia ni Cristo).