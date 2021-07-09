Roker Roundup: Defoe recalls derby strike, while ex-SAFC players are on the move
Jermain Defoe was a guest on The Greatest Game podcast this week and told host Jamie Carragher about what it was like to score in the Wear-Tyne derby. The Rangers striker revealed that he had fired himself up so much in the build up to the game that he had ignored Dick Advocaat’s instructions to manage his workload and as a result had nothing left in his legs by the end of the first half.rokerreport.sbnation.com
Comments / 0