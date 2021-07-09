Flood Advisory issued for Karnes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 01:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Karnes The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has extended the * Flood Advisory for Southern Karnes County in south central Texas * Until 345 AM CDT. * At 118 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kenedy, Karnes City, Falls City, Cestohowa, Coy City, El Oso, Pana Maria, Hobson, Zunkerville, Deweesville and Choate. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.