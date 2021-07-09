Flood Advisory issued for Burlington, Monmouth, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 02:52:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Burlington; Monmouth; Ocean The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Monmouth County in central New Jersey Burlington County in southern New Jersey Ocean County in southern New Jersey Eastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1000 AM EDT Friday. * At 205 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated areas of heavy rain continued to move into the counties of Burlington, Ocean and Monmouth. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen with another 2 to 3 inches possible. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Toms River, Long Branch, Asbury Park, Sandy Hook, Lakewood, Middletown, Old Bridge, Jackson, Howell, Evesham, and Mount Laurel. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 4 and 7A. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 36 and 57. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 9 and 34. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 49 and 120.