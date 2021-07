Now that Ed Sheeran‘s new single, “Bad Habits,” has debuted at number one in his native U.K., the superstar say we should get ready to hear a lot more from him. On Instagram, he writes of his number-one achievement, “I’m absolutely over the moon, and did not expect this start at all. I’ve been away for such a long time that I know it’s gonna take a bit to get back to normal, so was expecting this tune to build as the weeks went on, but to debut so high week one is phenomenal, and something that after a decade in this industry I do not take for granted.”